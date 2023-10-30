Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Trident had an open price of ₹34.12 and a close price of ₹33.68. The stock reached a high of ₹34.84 and a low of ₹33.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at ₹17,672.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, while the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 900,365 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is ₹34.5 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% and the value has dropped by ₹0.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|3 Months
|11.95%
|6 Months
|11.58%
|YTD
|1.31%
|1 Year
|-3.21%
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹34.61, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 900,365 shares were traded. The closing price of Trident's stock on this day was ₹33.68.
