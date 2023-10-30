Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 34.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

On the last day of trading, Trident had an open price of 34.12 and a close price of 33.68. The stock reached a high of 34.84 and a low of 33.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Trident is currently at 17,672.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, while the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 900,365 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Trident Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹34.5, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹34.68

The current data for Trident stock shows that the price is 34.5 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% and the value has dropped by 0.18.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months11.95%
6 Months11.58%
YTD1.31%
1 Year-3.21%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.61, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹34.68

Trident stock is currently priced at 34.61, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹33.68 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 900,365 shares were traded. The closing price of Trident's stock on this day was 33.68.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.