Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 6.89 %. The stock closed at 45.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.25 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 45.28 and closed at 45.14 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 48.7 and a low of 45.28 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 24,587.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,372,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹48.25, up 6.89% from yesterday's ₹45.14

The stock price of Trident has increased by 6.89%, resulting in a net change of 3.11. The current stock price is 48.25.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹45.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 14,372,489. The closing price for the shares was 45.14.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!