Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹45.28 and closed at ₹45.14 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹48.7 and a low of ₹45.28 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,587.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,372,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.