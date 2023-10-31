Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 34.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.91 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident

Trident's stock opened and closed at 34.68 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 35.13, while the lowest price was 34.05. The company's market capitalization is 17,789.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.75, and the 52-week low is 25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 988,164 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Trident Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months12.31%
6 Months12.06%
YTD1.75%
1 Year-1.27%
31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹34.91, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹34.68

The current data shows that the stock price of Trident is 34.91. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.23, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.23.

31 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹34.68 on last trading day

On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 988,164 shares. The closing price for the stock was 34.68.

