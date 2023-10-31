Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Surges in Positive Trading Day

Trident's stock opened and closed at ₹34.68 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹35.13, while the lowest price was ₹34.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,789.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.75, and the 52-week low is ₹25.1. The stock had a trading volume of 988,164 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|12.31%
|6 Months
|12.06%
|YTD
|1.75%
|1 Year
|-1.27%
The current data shows that the stock price of Trident is ₹34.91. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.23, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹0.23.
On the last day of Trident, the BSE volume was 988,164 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹34.68.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!