Trident Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹41.05 and closed at ₹40.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹41.49 and the low was ₹39.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,816.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.68 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,818,585 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 178.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹41.49 & ₹39.3 yesterday to end at ₹39.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend