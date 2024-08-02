Trident Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹39.64 and closed at ₹39.38 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹39.68, while the low was ₹38.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹19338.62 crore. The 52-week high for Trident was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹31.68. The BSE volume for the day was 2,728,038 shares traded.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.28
|Support 1
|37.91
|Resistance 2
|40.16
|Support 2
|37.42
|Resistance 3
|40.65
|Support 3
|36.54
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.68 & ₹38.3 yesterday to end at ₹38.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.