Trident Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 39.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.43 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at 39.64 and closed at 39.38 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 39.68, while the low was 38.3. The market capitalization stood at 19338.62 crore. The 52-week high for Trident was 52.85 and the low was 31.68. The BSE volume for the day was 2,728,038 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.28Support 137.91
Resistance 240.16Support 237.42
Resistance 340.65Support 336.54
02 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17435 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹39.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 39.68 & 38.3 yesterday to end at 38.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

