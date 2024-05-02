Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at ₹39.69, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹39.36

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹39.85 and closed at ₹39.78. The high for the day was ₹40.15 and the low was ₹39.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹19806.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1393355 shares.
Trident share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Trident stock had a low price of ₹39.05 and a high price of ₹39.95.
Trident share price Today :Trident closed today at ₹39.69, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹39.36
Trident share price closed the day at ₹39.69 - a 0.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 40.08 , 40.47 , 40.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 39.18 , 38.67 , 38.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Trident Live Updates
Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹39.65, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹39.36
Trident share price is at ₹39.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.35
|10 Days
|39.35
|20 Days
|39.35
|50 Days
|40.44
|100 Days
|40.77
|300 Days
|38.29
Trident share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.77, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹39.36
Trident share price is at ₹39.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident share price live: Today's Price range
Trident stock reached a low of ₹39.05 and a high of ₹39.95 on the current day.
Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.64, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹39.36
Trident share price is at ₹39.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 39.24 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.29, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹39.36
Trident share price is at ₹39.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.36% to reach ₹39.22, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed movements. Garware Technical Fibres and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are declining, whereas K P R Mill and Arvind are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.34% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|852.15
|6.4
|0.76
|927.4
|551.6
|29127.68
|Trident
|39.22
|-0.14
|-0.36
|52.85
|31.18
|19986.34
|Arvind
|323.9
|8.8
|2.79
|337.2
|103.53
|8469.9
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3213.7
|-22.1
|-0.68
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6548.93
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|171.7
|-1.25
|-0.72
|194.95
|78.7
|3546.2
Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 39.00% higher than yesterday
The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 39.00% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.12, showing an increase of -0.61%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident touched a high of 39.29 & a low of 39.09 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.24
|Support 1
|39.04
|Resistance 2
|39.37
|Support 2
|38.97
|Resistance 3
|39.44
|Support 3
|38.84
Trident Live Updates
Trident share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.48% to reach ₹39.17, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are declining, whereas Arvind is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.12% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|841.7
|-4.05
|-0.48
|927.4
|551.6
|28770.48
|Trident
|39.17
|-0.19
|-0.48
|52.85
|31.18
|19960.86
|Arvind
|319.1
|4.0
|1.27
|337.2
|103.53
|8344.38
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3217.55
|-18.25
|-0.56
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6556.78
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|172.3
|-0.65
|-0.38
|194.95
|78.7
|3558.6
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.15, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹39.36
Trident share price is at ₹39.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
Trident's stock price dropped by 0.23% today, trading at ₹39.27. Over the past year, Trident's shares have increased by 26.53% to ₹39.27. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-22.03%
|6 Months
|12.75%
|YTD
|8.4%
|1 Year
|26.53%
Trident share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.97
|Support 1
|38.92
|Resistance 2
|40.58
|Support 2
|38.48
|Resistance 3
|41.02
|Support 3
|37.87
Trident share price Today : Trident volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13973 k
The trading volume yesterday was 40.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1393 k.
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹40.15 & ₹39.15 yesterday to end at ₹39.78. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
