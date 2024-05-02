Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 39.69, up 0.84% from yesterday's 39.36

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹39.85 and closed at ₹39.78. The high for the day was ₹40.15 and the low was ₹39.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹19806.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1393355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Trident stock had a low price of ₹39.05 and a high price of ₹39.95.
Trident share price closed the day at ₹39.69 - a 0.84% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 40.08 , 40.47 , 40.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 39.18 , 38.67 , 38.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Trident share price is at ₹39.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.35
|10 Days
|39.35
|20 Days
|39.35
|50 Days
|40.44
|100 Days
|40.77
|300 Days
|38.29
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident share price is at ₹39.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident stock reached a low of ₹39.05 and a high of ₹39.95 on the current day.
Trident share price is at ₹39.64 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident share price is at ₹39.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.36% to reach ₹39.22, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed movements. Garware Technical Fibres and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are declining, whereas K P R Mill and Arvind are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.34% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|852.15
|6.4
|0.76
|927.4
|551.6
|29127.68
|Trident
|39.22
|-0.14
|-0.36
|52.85
|31.18
|19986.34
|Arvind
|323.9
|8.8
|2.79
|337.2
|103.53
|8469.9
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3213.7
|-22.1
|-0.68
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6548.93
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|171.7
|-1.25
|-0.72
|194.95
|78.7
|3546.2
The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 39.00% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.12, showing an increase of -0.61%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Trident touched a high of 39.29 & a low of 39.09 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.24
|Support 1
|39.04
|Resistance 2
|39.37
|Support 2
|38.97
|Resistance 3
|39.44
|Support 3
|38.84
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.48% to reach ₹39.17, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are declining, whereas Arvind is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.12% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|841.7
|-4.05
|-0.48
|927.4
|551.6
|28770.48
|Trident
|39.17
|-0.19
|-0.48
|52.85
|31.18
|19960.86
|Arvind
|319.1
|4.0
|1.27
|337.2
|103.53
|8344.38
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3217.55
|-18.25
|-0.56
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6556.78
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|172.3
|-0.65
|-0.38
|194.95
|78.7
|3558.6
Trident share price is at ₹39.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.92 and ₹39.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident's stock price dropped by 0.23% today, trading at ₹39.27. Over the past year, Trident's shares have increased by 26.53% to ₹39.27. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-22.03%
|6 Months
|12.75%
|YTD
|8.4%
|1 Year
|26.53%
The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.97
|Support 1
|38.92
|Resistance 2
|40.58
|Support 2
|38.48
|Resistance 3
|41.02
|Support 3
|37.87
The trading volume yesterday was 40.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1393 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹40.15 & ₹39.15 yesterday to end at ₹39.78. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
