Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 36.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.33 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at 37.15 and closed at 36.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 37.24, and the low was 36.40. The market capitalization stands at 18,610.43 crore. The 52-week high for Trident is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 31.66. On the BSE, the trading volume was 1,361,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident touched a high of 37.65 & a low of 37.29 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.6Support 137.24
Resistance 237.81Support 237.09
Resistance 337.96Support 336.88
03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Today, Trident's stock price increased by 2.52% to reach 37.44, outperforming its peers. While Arvind's stock is declining, K P R Mill, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill789.5520.22.63927.4566.0526987.92
Trident37.440.922.5252.8531.6619079.26
Arvind365.15-13.5-3.57390.0115.99548.58
Garware Technical Fibres3499.9535.751.033830.052987.97132.26
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing166.752.651.61196.878.73443.97
03 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹37.33, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹36.52

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has surpassed the first resistance of 37.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 37.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 37.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price has increased by 2.14% today, reaching 37.30. Over the past year, Trident's shares have seen a gain of 13.35%, also reaching 37.30. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.57%
3 Months-13.76%
6 Months0.55%
YTD0.55%
1 Year13.35%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.0Support 136.2
Resistance 237.5Support 235.9
Resistance 337.8Support 335.4
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10486 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1361 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹36.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.24 & 36.4 yesterday to end at 36.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.