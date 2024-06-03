Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹37.15 and closed at ₹36.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹37.24, and the low was ₹36.40. The market capitalization stands at ₹18,610.43 crore. The 52-week high for Trident is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹31.66. On the BSE, the trading volume was 1,361,206 shares.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident touched a high of 37.65 & a low of 37.29 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.6
|Support 1
|37.24
|Resistance 2
|37.81
|Support 2
|37.09
|Resistance 3
|37.96
|Support 3
|36.88
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Today, Trident's stock price increased by 2.52% to reach ₹37.44, outperforming its peers. While Arvind's stock is declining, K P R Mill, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|789.55
|20.2
|2.63
|927.4
|566.05
|26987.92
|Trident
|37.44
|0.92
|2.52
|52.85
|31.66
|19079.26
|Arvind
|365.15
|-13.5
|-3.57
|390.0
|115.9
|9548.58
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3499.95
|35.75
|1.03
|3830.05
|2987.9
|7132.26
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|166.75
|2.65
|1.61
|196.8
|78.7
|3443.97
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has surpassed the first resistance of ₹37.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹37.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹37.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price has increased by 2.14% today, reaching ₹37.30. Over the past year, Trident's shares have seen a gain of 13.35%, also reaching ₹37.30. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.57%
|3 Months
|-13.76%
|6 Months
|0.55%
|YTD
|0.55%
|1 Year
|13.35%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.0
|Support 1
|36.2
|Resistance 2
|37.5
|Support 2
|35.9
|Resistance 3
|37.8
|Support 3
|35.4
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1361 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.24 & ₹36.4 yesterday to end at ₹36.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend