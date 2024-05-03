Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 39.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's 39.69

LIVE UPDATES
31 min read . 05:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 39.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.5 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of 39.39 and closed at 39.36. The high for the day was 39.95 and the low was 39.05. The market capitalization stood at 19972.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 31.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1854163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock reached a low of 39.12 and a high of 40.05.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident closed today at ₹39.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹39.69

Trident share price closed the day at 39.5 - a 0.48% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 40.0 , 40.5 , 40.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 39.05 , 38.6 , 38.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 488.67% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded until 3 PM has increased by 488.67% compared to yesterday, with the price at 39.5, showing a decrease of -0.48%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Trident Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Trident share price Live :Trident trading at ₹39.44, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹39.69

Trident share price is at 39.44 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.18 and 40.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.35
10 Days39.35
20 Days39.35
50 Days40.44
100 Days40.77
300 Days38.31
03 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 571.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 2 PM is 571.94% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 39.41, showing a decrease of -0.71%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 39.51 and 39.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 39.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 39.51.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.52Support 139.22
Resistance 239.62Support 239.02
Resistance 339.82Support 338.92
03 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹39.23, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹39.69

Trident share price is at 39.23 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.18 and 40.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 276.96% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Trident by 1 PM has surged by 276.96% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at 39.24, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a durable upward trend, whereas a price drop with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident reached a peak of 39.51 and a low of 39.27 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 39.31 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 39.23 and 39.14.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.51Support 139.27
Resistance 239.63Support 239.15
Resistance 339.75Support 339.03
03 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Trident stock traded at a low of 39.27 and a high of 40.05.

03 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 217.76% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Trident up until 12 AM has increased by 217.76% compared to yesterday, while the price per share was at 39.46, showing a decrease of -0.58%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Trident share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 39.63 and 39.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 39.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 39.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.48Support 139.31
Resistance 239.57Support 239.23
Resistance 339.65Support 339.14
03 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.35
10 Days39.35
20 Days39.35
50 Days40.44
100 Days40.77
300 Days38.31
03 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹39.37, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹39.69

Trident share price is at 39.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.18 and 40.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 325.95% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Trident by 11 AM has surged by 325.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at 39.42, showing a slight decrease of -0.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident's price fluctuated between 39.42 and 39.68 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 39.46 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor potential support levels at 39.26 and 38.96.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.63Support 139.37
Resistance 239.78Support 239.26
Resistance 339.89Support 339.11
03 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹39.69

Trident share price is at 39.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.18 and 40.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Trident's share price dropped by 0.2% to reach 39.61, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill is declining today, whereas Arvind, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with decreases of 0.09% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill855.75-7.1-0.82927.4551.629250.73
Trident39.61-0.08-0.252.8531.1820185.08
Arvind331.35.251.61337.2103.538663.41
Garware Technical Fibres3210.016.050.53830.052854.856541.39
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing177.35.23.02194.9578.73661.86
03 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 85.30% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 85.30% higher than yesterday, with the price at 39.55, up by -0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident touched a high of 40.05 & a low of 39.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.96Support 139.46
Resistance 240.26Support 239.26
Resistance 340.46Support 338.96
03 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Trident Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Trident share price live: Stock Peers

Trident's stock has increased by 0.3% today to reach 39.81, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like K P R Mill, Arvind, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.51% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill869.656.80.79927.4551.629725.85
Trident39.810.120.352.8531.1820287.0
Arvind330.454.41.35337.2103.538641.18
Garware Technical Fibres3200.06.050.193830.052854.856521.01
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing175.43.31.92194.9578.73622.62
03 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.98, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹39.69

Trident share price is at 39.98 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.18 and 40.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Trident's stock price decreased by -0.23% today, trading at 39.60. Over the past year, Trident's shares have gained 23.48%, reaching 39.60. In comparison, Nifty increased by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-17.93%
6 Months13.92%
YTD9.37%
1 Year23.48%
03 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Trident share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.08Support 139.18
Resistance 240.47Support 238.67
Resistance 340.98Support 338.28
03 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Trident share price Today : Trident volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13603 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1854 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 39.95 & 39.05 yesterday to end at 39.36. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.