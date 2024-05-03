Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident closed today at 39.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's 39.69

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹39.39 and closed at ₹39.36. The high for the day was ₹39.95 and the low was ₹39.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹19972.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1854163 shares.
Today, Trident stock reached a low of ₹39.12 and a high of ₹40.05.
Trident share price closed the day at ₹39.5 - a 0.48% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 40.0 , 40.5 , 40.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 39.05 , 38.6 , 38.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Trident traded until 3 PM has increased by 488.67% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹39.5, showing a decrease of -0.48%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
Trident share price is at ₹39.44 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.18 and ₹40.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.35
|10 Days
|39.35
|20 Days
|39.35
|50 Days
|40.44
|100 Days
|40.77
|300 Days
|38.31
The volume of Trident traded by 2 PM is 571.94% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹39.41, showing a decrease of -0.71%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 39.51 and 39.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 39.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 39.51.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.52
|Support 1
|39.22
|Resistance 2
|39.62
|Support 2
|39.02
|Resistance 3
|39.82
|Support 3
|38.92
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume of Trident by 1 PM has surged by 276.96% compared to yesterday, while the price stood at ₹39.24, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a durable upward trend, whereas a price drop with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Trident reached a peak of 39.51 and a low of 39.27 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 39.31 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 39.23 and 39.14.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.51
|Support 1
|39.27
|Resistance 2
|39.63
|Support 2
|39.15
|Resistance 3
|39.75
|Support 3
|39.03
Today, Trident stock traded at a low of ₹39.27 and a high of ₹40.05.
The trading volume of Trident up until 12 AM has increased by 217.76% compared to yesterday, while the price per share was at ₹39.46, showing a decrease of -0.58%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 39.63 and 39.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 39.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 39.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.48
|Support 1
|39.31
|Resistance 2
|39.57
|Support 2
|39.23
|Resistance 3
|39.65
|Support 3
|39.14
The trading volume of Trident by 11 AM has surged by 325.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹39.42, showing a slight decrease of -0.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Trident's price fluctuated between 39.42 and 39.68 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 39.46 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor potential support levels at 39.26 and 38.96.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.63
|Support 1
|39.37
|Resistance 2
|39.78
|Support 2
|39.26
|Resistance 3
|39.89
|Support 3
|39.11
Today, Trident's share price dropped by 0.2% to reach ₹39.61, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill is declining today, whereas Arvind, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with decreases of 0.09% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|855.75
|-7.1
|-0.82
|927.4
|551.6
|29250.73
|Trident
|39.61
|-0.08
|-0.2
|52.85
|31.18
|20185.08
|Arvind
|331.3
|5.25
|1.61
|337.2
|103.53
|8663.41
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3210.0
|16.05
|0.5
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6541.39
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|177.3
|5.2
|3.02
|194.95
|78.7
|3661.86
The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 85.30% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.55, up by -0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Trident touched a high of 40.05 & a low of 39.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.96
|Support 1
|39.46
|Resistance 2
|40.26
|Support 2
|39.26
|Resistance 3
|40.46
|Support 3
|38.96
Trident's stock has increased by 0.3% today to reach ₹39.81, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like K P R Mill, Arvind, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.51% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|869.65
|6.8
|0.79
|927.4
|551.6
|29725.85
|Trident
|39.81
|0.12
|0.3
|52.85
|31.18
|20287.0
|Arvind
|330.45
|4.4
|1.35
|337.2
|103.53
|8641.18
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3200.0
|6.05
|0.19
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6521.01
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|175.4
|3.3
|1.92
|194.95
|78.7
|3622.62
Trident's stock price decreased by -0.23% today, trading at ₹39.60. Over the past year, Trident's shares have gained 23.48%, reaching ₹39.60. In comparison, Nifty increased by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-17.93%
|6 Months
|13.92%
|YTD
|9.37%
|1 Year
|23.48%
The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.08
|Support 1
|39.18
|Resistance 2
|40.47
|Support 2
|38.67
|Resistance 3
|40.98
|Support 3
|38.28
The trading volume yesterday was 26.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1854 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹39.95 & ₹39.05 yesterday to end at ₹39.36. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
