Trident Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Trident Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|-11.75%
|6 Months
|-18.7%
|YTD
|5.26%
|1 Year
|19.78%
05 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.49
|Support 1
|37.79
|Resistance 2
|38.79
|Support 2
|37.39
|Resistance 3
|39.19
|Support 3
|37.09
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
05 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17744 k
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1792 k.
05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.85 & ₹37.55 yesterday to end at ₹38.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.