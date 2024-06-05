Trident Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹35.99 and closed at ₹35.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹35.99, while the low was ₹34.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,820.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.85, and the low was ₹31.66. On the BSE, a total volume of 380,906 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is down by 15.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹35.49, a decrease of 1.11%. Volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident touched a high of 36.49 & a low of 35.51 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.7
|Support 1
|35.72
|Resistance 2
|37.09
|Support 2
|35.13
|Resistance 3
|37.68
|Support 3
|34.74
Trident Share Price Today Live: Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach ₹34.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. K P R Mill, Arvind, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are declining, whereas Garware Technical Fibres are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.24% and -0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|790.55
|-20.75
|-2.56
|927.4
|580.0
|27022.11
|Trident
|34.8
|-0.3
|-0.85
|52.85
|31.66
|17733.93
|Arvind
|345.05
|-4.9
|-1.4
|391.1
|121.28
|9022.97
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3572.75
|81.0
|2.32
|3830.05
|2987.9
|7280.61
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|145.0
|-2.45
|-1.66
|196.8
|83.44
|2994.76
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.99 & ₹34.67 yesterday to end at ₹35.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend