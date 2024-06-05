Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 35.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.97 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at 35.99 and closed at 35.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 35.99, while the low was 34.67. The market capitalization stood at 17,820.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 52.85, and the low was 31.66. On the BSE, a total volume of 380,906 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:49 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -15.72% lower than yesterday

Trident Share Price Today Live: The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is down by 15.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at 35.49, a decrease of 1.11%. Volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident touched a high of 36.49 & a low of 35.51 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 136.7Support 135.72
Resistance 237.09Support 235.13
Resistance 337.68Support 334.74
05 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Trident Share Price Today Live: Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach 34.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. K P R Mill, Arvind, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are declining, whereas Garware Technical Fibres are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.24% and -0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill790.55-20.75-2.56927.4580.027022.11
Trident34.8-0.3-0.8552.8531.6617733.93
Arvind345.05-4.9-1.4391.1121.289022.97
Garware Technical Fibres3572.7581.02.323830.052987.97280.61
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing145.0-2.45-1.66196.883.442994.76
05 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹35.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.99 & 34.67 yesterday to end at 35.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.