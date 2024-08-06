Trident Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹37.06 and closed at ₹38.3 with a high of ₹37.6 and a low of ₹36.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹18437.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹31.68. The BSE volume for the day was 3,727,291 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18378 k
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
06 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
