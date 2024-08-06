Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.33 %. The stock closed at 38.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.64 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day opened at 37.06 and closed at 38.3 with a high of 37.6 and a low of 36.41. The market capitalization stood at 18437.87 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85 and the low was 31.68. The BSE volume for the day was 3,727,291 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18378 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.6 & 36.41 yesterday to end at 36.64. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

