Trident Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹36.46 and closed at ₹36.56 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹37.13, while the low was ₹36.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,691.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹52.85 and ₹31.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,149,356 shares traded.
06 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹36.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.13 & ₹36.1 yesterday to end at ₹36.56. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend