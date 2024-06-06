Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Trade
Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 36.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.68 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at 36.46 and closed at 36.56 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 37.13, while the low was 36.1. The market capitalization stood at 18,691.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 52.85 and 31.66 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,149,356 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹36.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.13 & 36.1 yesterday to end at 36.56. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

