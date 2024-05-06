Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 39.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.07 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price TodayPremium
Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day saw an open of 39.85 and a close of 39.69. The high for the day was 40.05, and the low was 39.12. The market capitalization stood at 19877.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 31.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 921648 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:54:13 PM IST

Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.42% lower than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 1 PM is 1.42% lower than yesterday, with the price at 39.11, a decrease of 1.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:33:02 PM IST

Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident's stock price reached a peak of 39.06 and a low of 38.88 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 38.95 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support at 38.83 and 38.74.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.03Support 138.85
Resistance 239.13Support 238.77
Resistance 339.21Support 338.67
06 May 2024, 01:08:15 PM IST

Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident stock's low price today was 38.7 and the high price was 39.97.

06 May 2024, 12:47:56 PM IST

Trident share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 6.44% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded until 12 AM has increased by 6.44% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 38.98, showing a decrease of -1.39%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:34:25 PM IST

Trident share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 39.12 and 38.92 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 38.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 39.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.16Support 138.95
Resistance 239.25Support 238.83
Resistance 339.37Support 338.74
06 May 2024, 12:27:43 PM IST

Trident share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.66
10 Days39.25
20 Days39.60
50 Days40.29
100 Days40.84
300 Days38.34
06 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:15:52 PM IST

Trident share price NSE Live :Trident trading at ₹39.07, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹39.53

Trident share price is at 39.07 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.05 and 40.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:51:59 AM IST

Trident share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 20.31% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 11 AM is 20.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 39.01, showing a decrease of -1.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:33:46 AM IST

Trident share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 39.22 and 38.79 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 38.79 and selling near the hourly resistance of 39.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.12Support 138.92
Resistance 239.23Support 238.83
Resistance 339.32Support 338.72
06 May 2024, 11:20:11 AM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹39.04, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹39.53

The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of 39.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 38.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of 38.6 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:11:56 AM IST

Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 11:10:02 AM IST

Trident share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach 39.09, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill and Garware Technical Fibres are declining, while Arvind and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill845.05-3.1-0.37927.4551.628884.99
Trident39.09-0.44-1.1152.8531.1819920.09
Arvind335.31.350.4337.2103.538768.01
Garware Technical Fibres3191.35-12.45-0.393830.052854.856503.39
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing180.92.051.15194.9578.73736.22
06 May 2024, 10:52:43 AM IST

Trident share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 34.62% higher than yesterday

The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 34.62% higher than yesterday, while the price has risen to 39.04, up by -1.24%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:38:29 AM IST

Trident share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident touched a high of 39.14 & a low of 38.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.22Support 138.79
Resistance 239.4Support 238.54
Resistance 339.65Support 338.36
06 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Trident Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:56:18 AM IST

Trident share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 1.85% to reach 38.8, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are all declining, but Arvind is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.06% and up by 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill845.1-3.05-0.36927.4551.628886.7
Trident38.8-0.73-1.8552.8531.1819772.31
Arvind335.151.20.36337.2103.538764.09
Garware Technical Fibres3198.35-5.45-0.173830.052854.856517.65
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing177.4-1.45-0.81194.9578.73663.93
06 May 2024, 09:36:40 AM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹39.05, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹39.53

Trident share price is at 39.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.05 and 40.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20:02 AM IST

Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Trident's stock price has decreased by 0.43% to 39.36 today. However, over the past year, Trident's shares have gained 20.61% to reach 39.36. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months-18.0%
6 Months13.02%
YTD8.82%
1 Year20.61%
06 May 2024, 08:50:31 AM IST

Trident share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.0Support 139.05
Resistance 240.5Support 238.6
Resistance 340.95Support 338.1
06 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

Trident share price Today : Trident volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13076 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 921 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05:56 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 40.05 & 39.12 yesterday to end at 39.69. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

