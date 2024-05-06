Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

22 min read . 01:54 PM IST Trade

Trident stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 39.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.07 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.