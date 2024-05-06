Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price on the last day saw an open of ₹39.85 and a close of ₹39.69. The high for the day was ₹40.05, and the low was ₹39.12. The market capitalization stood at ₹19877.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹31.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 921648 shares traded.
The volume of Trident traded by 1 PM is 1.42% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹39.11, a decrease of 1.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Trident's stock price reached a peak of 39.06 and a low of 38.88 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 38.95 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support at 38.83 and 38.74.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.03
|Support 1
|38.85
|Resistance 2
|39.13
|Support 2
|38.77
|Resistance 3
|39.21
|Support 3
|38.67
Trident stock's low price today was ₹38.7 and the high price was ₹39.97.
The volume of Trident traded until 12 AM has increased by 6.44% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹38.98, showing a decrease of -1.39%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 39.12 and 38.92 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 38.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 39.12.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.16
|Support 1
|38.95
|Resistance 2
|39.25
|Support 2
|38.83
|Resistance 3
|39.37
|Support 3
|38.74
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.66
|10 Days
|39.25
|20 Days
|39.60
|50 Days
|40.29
|100 Days
|40.84
|300 Days
|38.34
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Trident share price is at ₹39.07 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.05 and ₹40.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Trident traded by 11 AM is 20.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹39.01, showing a decrease of -1.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 39.22 and 38.79 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 38.79 and selling near the hourly resistance of 39.22.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.12
|Support 1
|38.92
|Resistance 2
|39.23
|Support 2
|38.83
|Resistance 3
|39.32
|Support 3
|38.72
The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of ₹39.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹38.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹38.6 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 1.11% to reach ₹39.09, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill and Garware Technical Fibres are declining, while Arvind and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|845.05
|-3.1
|-0.37
|927.4
|551.6
|28884.99
|Trident
|39.09
|-0.44
|-1.11
|52.85
|31.18
|19920.09
|Arvind
|335.3
|1.35
|0.4
|337.2
|103.53
|8768.01
|Garware Technical Fibres
|3191.35
|-12.45
|-0.39
|3830.05
|2854.85
|6503.39
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|180.9
|2.05
|1.15
|194.95
|78.7
|3736.22
The volume of Trident traded by 10 AM is 34.62% higher than yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹39.04, up by -1.24%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Trident touched a high of 39.14 & a low of 38.71 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.22
|Support 1
|38.79
|Resistance 2
|39.4
|Support 2
|38.54
|Resistance 3
|39.65
|Support 3
|38.36
Today, Trident's stock price dropped by 1.85% to reach ₹38.8, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. K P R Mill, Garware Technical Fibres, and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are all declining, but Arvind is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.06% and up by 0.31% respectively.
Trident's stock price has decreased by 0.43% to ₹39.36 today. However, over the past year, Trident's shares have gained 20.61% to reach ₹39.36. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-18.0%
|6 Months
|13.02%
|YTD
|8.82%
|1 Year
|20.61%
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.0
|Support 1
|39.05
|Resistance 2
|40.5
|Support 2
|38.6
|Resistance 3
|40.95
|Support 3
|38.1
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 30.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 921 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹40.05 & ₹39.12 yesterday to end at ₹39.69. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
