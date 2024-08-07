Trident Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹36.68 and closed at ₹36.64 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹39.72 and the low was ₹36.68. The market capitalization was ₹18,956.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹31.8. The BSE volume for the day was 9,183,056 shares traded.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.17
|Support 1
|36.42
|Resistance 2
|40.84
|Support 2
|35.34
|Resistance 3
|41.92
|Support 3
|33.67
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 218.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.72 & ₹36.68 yesterday to end at ₹37.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend