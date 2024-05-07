Trident Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹39.97 and closed at ₹39.53 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹39.97, and the low was ₹38.7. The market cap stood at ₹19655.62 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹31.18. The BSE volume for the day was 1632935 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 27.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1632 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹39.97 & ₹38.7 yesterday to end at ₹39.53. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
