Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 38.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.57 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at 39.11 and closed at 37.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 39.26, and the low was 38.16. The market capitalization stands at 19,534.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 52.85 and 31.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,299 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹38.57, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹38.82

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at 38.57 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 38.26 and 39.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 38.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price has decreased by 1.44% today, currently trading at 38.26. Over the past year, Trident's shares have increased by 21.56% to 38.26. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.37%
3 Months-7.1%
6 Months-14.92%
YTD7.0%
1 Year21.56%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.38Support 138.26
Resistance 239.87Support 237.63
Resistance 340.5Support 337.14
08 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21977 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1277 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 39.26 & 38.16 yesterday to end at 38.82. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

