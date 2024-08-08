Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges on Market Turmoil

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock opened at ₹39.11 and closed at ₹37.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹39.26, and the low was ₹38.16. The market capitalization stands at ₹19,534.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹52.85 and ₹31.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,299 shares traded.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at ₹38.57 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹38.26 and ₹39.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹38.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's stock price has decreased by 1.44% today, currently trading at ₹38.26. Over the past year, Trident's shares have increased by 21.56% to ₹38.26. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.37%
|3 Months
|-7.1%
|6 Months
|-14.92%
|YTD
|7.0%
|1 Year
|21.56%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.38
|Support 1
|38.26
|Resistance 2
|39.87
|Support 2
|37.63
|Resistance 3
|40.5
|Support 3
|37.14
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1277 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.26 & ₹38.16 yesterday to end at ₹38.82. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.