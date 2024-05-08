Trident Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened and closed at ₹39.06, with a high of ₹39.14 and a low of ₹38.27 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹19419.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85, and the 52-week low was ₹31.65. The BSE volume for the day was 796,962 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.08
|Support 1
|38.13
|Resistance 2
|39.62
|Support 2
|37.72
|Resistance 3
|40.03
|Support 3
|37.18
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 33.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹39.14 & ₹38.27 yesterday to end at ₹39.06. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
