Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Trident Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 39.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.59 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened and closed at 39.06, with a high of 39.14 and a low of 38.27 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 19419.11 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85, and the 52-week low was 31.65. The BSE volume for the day was 796,962 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Trident share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.08Support 138.13
Resistance 239.62Support 237.72
Resistance 340.03Support 337.18
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Trident share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Trident share price Today : Trident volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10843 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 796 k.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.06 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 39.14 & 38.27 yesterday to end at 39.06. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.