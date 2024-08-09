Trident Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹38.22 and closed at ₹38.82. The high for the day was ₹38.73 and the low was ₹37.81. The market capitalization stands at ₹19127.27 cr. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹52.85 and ₹31.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 908780 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 908 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.73 & ₹37.81 yesterday to end at ₹38.01. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.