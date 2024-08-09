Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 38.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.01 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day opened at 38.22 and closed at 38.82. The high for the day was 38.73 and the low was 37.81. The market capitalization stands at 19127.27 cr. The 52-week high and low prices are 52.85 and 31.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 908780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
09 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22218 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 908 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 38.73 & 37.81 yesterday to end at 38.01. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

