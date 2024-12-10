Trident Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹34.96 and closed at ₹34.43, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹39.26 and a low of ₹34.42 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹19,117.21 crore, Trident's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹52.85 and low of ₹31.06. The BSE recorded a significant trading volume of 9,583,267 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 2.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1297.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 218 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.26 & ₹34.42 yesterday to end at ₹38.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend