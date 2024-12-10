Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 10.4 %. The stock closed at 34.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.01 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 34.96 and closed at 34.43, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 39.26 and a low of 34.42 during the day. With a market capitalization of 19,117.21 crore, Trident's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 52.85 and low of 31.06. The BSE recorded a significant trading volume of 9,583,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 2.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 227 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16300 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1297.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 218 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

10 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹34.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 39.26 & 34.42 yesterday to end at 38.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.