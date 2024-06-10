Trident Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹36.89 and a close price of ₹36.72. The high for the day was ₹37.24 and the low was ₹36.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹18885.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹31.66. The BSE volume traded was 1677485 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.37
|Support 1
|36.72
|Resistance 2
|37.63
|Support 2
|36.33
|Resistance 3
|38.02
|Support 3
|36.07
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1677 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.24 & ₹36.7 yesterday to end at ₹36.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend