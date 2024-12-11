Trident Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹38.81 and closed at ₹38.01, experiencing a high of ₹40.17 and a low of ₹37.01. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹18,900.83 crores. Over the past year, Trident reached a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹31.06. The BSE reported a trading volume of 11,475,919 shares, indicating significant market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.36
|Support 1
|36.61
|Resistance 2
|41.16
|Support 2
|35.66
|Resistance 3
|42.11
|Support 3
|33.86
Trident Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 1.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 543.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.17 & ₹37.01 yesterday to end at ₹37.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend