Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 38.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.63 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 38.81 and closed at 38.01, experiencing a high of 40.17 and a low of 37.01. The market capitalization stood at approximately 18,900.83 crores. Over the past year, Trident reached a 52-week high of 52.85 and a low of 31.06. The BSE reported a trading volume of 11,475,919 shares, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.36Support 136.61
Resistance 241.16Support 235.66
Resistance 342.11Support 333.86
11 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 1.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 152 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23686 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 543.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

11 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 40.17 & 37.01 yesterday to end at 37.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.