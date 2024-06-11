Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 37.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.8 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates
Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock closed at 37.05 on the last trading day with an open price of 37.36. The high for the day was 37.36 and the low was 37. The market capitalization stands at 18870.32 crore. The 52-week high for Trident is 52.85 and the low is 31.66. On the BSE, the trading volume was 87306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:24:22 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹37.8, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹37.05

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has surpassed the first resistance of 37.38 & second resistance of 37.67 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 37.89. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 37.89 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10:44 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Today, Trident's stock price rose by 2.29% to reach 37.9, outperforming its peers. While K P R Mill and Garware Technical Fibres experienced a decline, Arvind and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing saw an increase. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed modest gains of 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill840.4-5.5-0.65927.4615.028726.05
Trident37.90.852.2952.8531.6619313.67
Arvind385.118.95.16391.1121.2810070.27
Garware Technical Fibres4113.1-26.5-0.644266.02987.98381.75
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing167.53.352.04196.889.223459.46
11 Jun 2024, 11:04:59 AM IST

Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:51:46 AM IST

Trident Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 0.38% higher than yesterday

Trident Share Price Today Live: The volume of Trident traded until 10 AM is 0.38% higher than yesterday, with the price at 37.89, up by 2.27%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36:48 AM IST

Trident Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident touched a high of 38.54 & a low of 36.91 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 138.76Support 137.13
Resistance 239.47Support 236.21
Resistance 340.39Support 335.5
11 Jun 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Trident Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57:45 AM IST

Trident Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Trident Share Price Today Live: Today, Trident's stock price increased by 0.24% to reach 37.14, outperforming its peers. While K P R Mill and Garware Technical Fibres are declining, Arvind and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing are experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down by -0.03%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill844.85-1.05-0.12927.4615.028878.16
Trident37.140.090.2452.8531.6618926.38
Arvind388.822.66.17391.1121.2810167.02
Garware Technical Fibres4113.0-26.6-0.644266.02987.98381.54
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing167.753.62.19196.889.223464.62
11 Jun 2024, 09:34:07 AM IST

Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.36 & 37 yesterday to end at 37.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

