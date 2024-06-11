Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident's stock closed at ₹37.05 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹37.36. The high for the day was ₹37.36 and the low was ₹37. The market capitalization stands at ₹18870.32 crore. The 52-week high for Trident is ₹52.85 and the low is ₹31.66. On the BSE, the trading volume was 87306 shares.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹37.8, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹37.05
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has surpassed the first resistance of ₹37.38 & second resistance of ₹37.67 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹37.89. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹37.89 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Today, Trident's stock price rose by 2.29% to reach ₹37.9, outperforming its peers. While K P R Mill and Garware Technical Fibres experienced a decline, Arvind and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing saw an increase. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed modest gains of 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|840.4
|-5.5
|-0.65
|927.4
|615.0
|28726.05
|Trident
|37.9
|0.85
|2.29
|52.85
|31.66
|19313.67
|Arvind
|385.1
|18.9
|5.16
|391.1
|121.28
|10070.27
|Garware Technical Fibres
|4113.1
|-26.5
|-0.64
|4266.0
|2987.9
|8381.75
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
|167.5
|3.35
|2.04
|196.8
|89.22
|3459.46
Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 0.38% higher than yesterday
Trident Share Price Today Live: The volume of Trident traded until 10 AM is 0.38% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹37.89, up by 2.27%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident touched a high of 38.54 & a low of 36.91 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.76
|Support 1
|37.13
|Resistance 2
|39.47
|Support 2
|36.21
|Resistance 3
|40.39
|Support 3
|35.5
Trident Share Price Today Live:
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.36 & ₹37 yesterday to end at ₹37.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend