LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 40.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.18 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price TodayPremium
Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 40.01 and closed at 40.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 41.06, while the low was 40.01. The market capitalization stood at 20,674.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.85 and 25.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 974,127 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40:45 AM IST

Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹40.18, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹40.57

Trident stock is currently priced at 40.18, with a net change of -0.39 and a percent change of -0.96. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST

Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.91%
3 Months5.21%
6 Months-1.22%
YTD11.71%
1 Year29.35%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:37 AM IST

Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹40.57, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹40.08

The current stock price of Trident is 40.57 with a percent change of 1.22, resulting in a net change of 0.49.

11 Mar 2024, 08:01:26 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹40.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 974,127 with a closing price of 40.08.

