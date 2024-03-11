Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident stock plummets in trading today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹40.01 and closed at ₹40.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹41.06, while the low was ₹40.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,674.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹25.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 974,127 shares traded.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹40.18, with a net change of -0.39 and a percent change of -0.96. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.91%
|3 Months
|5.21%
|6 Months
|-1.22%
|YTD
|11.71%
|1 Year
|29.35%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹40.57 with a percent change of 1.22, resulting in a net change of 0.49.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 974,127 with a closing price of ₹40.08.
