Trident Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 38.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.91 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 38.6 and closed at 38.01, with a high of 38.6 and a low of 37.64. The company's market capitalization stood at 19,076.95 crore. Trident's 52-week high is 52.85, and its 52-week low is 31.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,235,990 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 138.44Support 137.84
Resistance 238.82Support 237.62
Resistance 339.04Support 337.24
12 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22360 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1235 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹38.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 38.6 & 37.64 yesterday to end at 37.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

