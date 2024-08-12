Trident Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹38.6 and closed at ₹38.01, with a high of ₹38.6 and a low of ₹37.64. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹19,076.95 crore. Trident's 52-week high is ₹52.85, and its 52-week low is ₹31.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,235,990 shares for the day.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.44
|Support 1
|37.84
|Resistance 2
|38.82
|Support 2
|37.62
|Resistance 3
|39.04
|Support 3
|37.24
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1235 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.6 & ₹37.64 yesterday to end at ₹37.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend