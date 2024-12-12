Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 37.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.65 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 37.6 and closed slightly higher at 37.63. The stock reached a high of 37.69 and dipped to a low of 36.4. With a market capitalization of 18,458 crore, Trident's share price remains below its 52-week high of 52.85 and above its low of 31.06. The trading volume on the BSE was substantial, with 3,411,897 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹37.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 37.69 & 36.4 yesterday to end at 36.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.