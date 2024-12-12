Trident Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹37.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹37.63. The stock reached a high of ₹37.69 and dipped to a low of ₹36.4. With a market capitalization of ₹18,458 crore, Trident's share price remains below its 52-week high of ₹52.85 and above its low of ₹31.06. The trading volume on the BSE was substantial, with 3,411,897 shares exchanged.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹37.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.69 & ₹36.4 yesterday to end at ₹36.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.