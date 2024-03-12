Trident Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹40.67 and closed at ₹40.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹40.85, while the low was ₹39. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,940.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.85 and ₹25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,635,969 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹40.57 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,635,969 and the closing price was ₹40.57.