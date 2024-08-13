Trident Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹37.28 and closed at ₹37.91. The stock reached a high of ₹37.75 and a low of ₹36.94. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,845.47 crore. Trident's 52-week high is ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹31.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,620,476 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident's share price has increased by 0.16% today, trading at ₹37.51. Over the past year, Trident's share price has risen by 13.86% to ₹37.51. In comparison, the Nifty index has grown by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.27%
|3 Months
|-10.05%
|6 Months
|-12.17%
|YTD
|3.2%
|1 Year
|13.86%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.84
|Support 1
|36.97
|Resistance 2
|38.25
|Support 2
|36.51
|Resistance 3
|38.71
|Support 3
|36.1
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1620 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.75 & ₹36.94 yesterday to end at ₹37.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend