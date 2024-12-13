Trident Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident's stock opened at ₹36.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹36.65. The day's trading saw a high of ₹37.09 and a low of ₹35.97. With a market capitalization of ₹18,156.07 crores, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹52.85 and above its 52-week low of ₹31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,597,418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.78
|Support 1
|35.69
|Resistance 2
|37.48
|Support 2
|35.3
|Resistance 3
|37.87
|Support 3
|34.6
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 2.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1597 k.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.09 & ₹35.97 yesterday to end at ₹36.09. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.