Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 36.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.09 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident's stock opened at 36.75 and closed slightly lower at 36.65. The day's trading saw a high of 37.09 and a low of 35.97. With a market capitalization of 18,156.07 crores, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 52.85 and above its 52-week low of 31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,597,418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 136.78Support 135.69
Resistance 237.48Support 235.3
Resistance 337.87Support 334.6
13 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 2.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26339 k

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1597 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 37.09 & 35.97 yesterday to end at 36.09. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.