Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Trident stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 39.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.26 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock closed at ₹39.13 on the last day, slightly down from the open price of ₹39.19. The high for the day was ₹39.35, while the low was ₹38.04. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,497.13 crore. The 52-week high for Trident was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 3,009,601 shares traded.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:17 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-8.61%
3 Months
-3.05%
6 Months
1.87%
YTD
5.23%
1 Year
27.33%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:10 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹38.26, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹39.13
The current stock price of Trident is ₹38.26 with a net change of -0.87 and a percent change of -2.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:04:42 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹39.13 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,009,601, and the closing price was ₹39.13.
