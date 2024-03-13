Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock closed at ₹39.13 on the last day, slightly down from the open price of ₹39.19. The high for the day was ₹39.35, while the low was ₹38.04. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,497.13 crore. The 52-week high for Trident was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 3,009,601 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.61%
|3 Months
|-3.05%
|6 Months
|1.87%
|YTD
|5.23%
|1 Year
|27.33%
The current stock price of Trident is ₹38.26 with a net change of -0.87 and a percent change of -2.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,009,601, and the closing price was ₹39.13.
