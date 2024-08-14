Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 37.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.07 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident's stock opened at 37.51 and closed slightly lower at 37.45. The day's trading saw a high of 37.79 and a low of 37. The market capitalization stood at 18,654.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 52.85, with a low of 32.21. The BSE volume for the day was 783,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22646 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 783 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.79 & 37 yesterday to end at 37.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.