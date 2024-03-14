Trident Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Trident stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -6.85 %. The stock closed at 38.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.64 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price closed at ₹38.26 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹38.25. The stock reached a high of ₹38.81 and a low of ₹35.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹18,161.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.85 and the 52-week low is ₹25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 6,278,015 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST
