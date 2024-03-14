Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.40 4.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.50 -5.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 973.05 -4.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.30 -7.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 0.01%
Trident Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

14 Mar 2024


Trident stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -6.85 %. The stock closed at 38.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.64 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock price closed at 38.26 on the last trading day, with an open price of 38.25. The stock reached a high of 38.81 and a low of 35.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 18,161.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.85 and the 52-week low is 25.10. The BSE volume for Trident was 6,278,015 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹38.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,278,015 and the closing price was 38.26.

