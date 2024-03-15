Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 7.15 %. The stock closed at 35.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.19 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹35.69 and closed at ₹35.64 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹38.5 and a low of ₹35. With a market capitalization of ₹19,461.45 crore, Trident had a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a 52-week low of ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 3,863,857 shares traded.
15 Mar 2024, 09:00:44 AM IST
15 Mar 2024, 08:04:26 AM IST
