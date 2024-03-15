Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 7.15 %. The stock closed at 35.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.19 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 35.69 and closed at 35.64 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 38.5 and a low of 35. With a market capitalization of 19,461.45 crore, Trident had a 52-week high of 52.85 and a 52-week low of 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 3,863,857 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹38.19, up 7.15% from yesterday's ₹35.64

Trident stock is currently priced at 38.19 with a 7.15% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹35.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,863,857 with a closing price of 35.64.

