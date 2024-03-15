Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Trident stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 7.15 %. The stock closed at 35.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.19 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.