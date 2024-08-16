Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 36.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.05 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 37.2 and closed slightly lower at 37.07. The stock reached a high of 37.2 and a low of 36.62. The company's market capitalization stood at 18,533.48 crore. Over the past year, Trident's stock has fluctuated between a high of 52.85 and a low of 32.21. The trading volume on the BSE was 548,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹37.05, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹36.83

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at 37.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 36.55 and 37.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 36.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 37.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Trident Share Price Today Live: The share price of Trident has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at 37.21. Over the past year, Trident shares have seen a 13.67% increase to 37.21. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.18%
3 Months-11.85%
6 Months-14.55%
YTD1.46%
1 Year13.67%
16 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.15Support 136.55
Resistance 237.48Support 236.28
Resistance 337.75Support 335.95
16 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22496 k

Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST Trident Share Price Today Live: Trident closed at ₹37.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.2 & 36.62 yesterday to end at 36.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

