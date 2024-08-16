Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹37.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹37.07. The stock reached a high of ₹37.2 and a low of ₹36.62. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹18,533.48 crore. Over the past year, Trident's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹32.21. The trading volume on the BSE was 548,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident share price is at ₹37.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹36.55 and ₹37.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹36.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 37.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The share price of Trident has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at ₹37.21. Over the past year, Trident shares have seen a 13.67% increase to ₹37.21. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.18%
|3 Months
|-11.85%
|6 Months
|-14.55%
|YTD
|1.46%
|1 Year
|13.67%
Trident Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.15
|Support 1
|36.55
|Resistance 2
|37.48
|Support 2
|36.28
|Resistance 3
|37.75
|Support 3
|35.95
Trident Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.
Trident Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.2 & ₹36.62 yesterday to end at ₹36.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend