Trident Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹36.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹36.09. The stock experienced a high of ₹36.9 and a low of ₹35.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,402.64 crore, Trident's 52-week high stands at ₹52.85, while the 52-week low is ₹31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,395,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.05
|Support 1
|35.56
|Resistance 2
|37.61
|Support 2
|34.63
|Resistance 3
|38.54
|Support 3
|34.07
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 1.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹36.9 & ₹35.2 yesterday to end at ₹36.63. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.