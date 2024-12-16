Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Trident Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 36.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.63 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 36.1 and closed slightly lower at 36.09. The stock experienced a high of 36.9 and a low of 35.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 18,402.64 crore, Trident's 52-week high stands at 52.85, while the 52-week low is 31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,395,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.05Support 135.56
Resistance 237.61Support 234.63
Resistance 338.54Support 334.07
16 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 1.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27218 k

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.09 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 36.9 & 35.2 yesterday to end at 36.63. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.