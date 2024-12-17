Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures
LIVE UPDATES

Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 36.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.6 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates
Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 36.73 and closed slightly lower at 36.63. The stock reached a high of 37.33 and a low of 36.39 during the day. With a market capitalization of 18,513.35 crore, Trident's performance reflects a 52-week high of 52.85 and a low of 31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,951,309 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

Trident Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹36.6, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹36.78

Trident Live Updates: Trident share price is at 36.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 36.39 and 37.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 36.39 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 37.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:23:23 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Trident has decreased by -0.38%, currently trading at 36.64. Over the past year, Trident's shares have dropped by -0.57%, also at 36.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,584.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.16%
3 Months1.96%
6 Months-6.6%
YTD1.35%
1 Year-0.57%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.32Support 136.39
Resistance 237.79Support 235.93
Resistance 338.25Support 335.46
17 Dec 2024, 08:35:55 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 0.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28058 k

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1951 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03:09 AM IST

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 37.33 & 36.39 yesterday to end at 36.78. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

