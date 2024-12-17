Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Decline Amid Market Pressures

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹36.73 and closed slightly lower at ₹36.63. The stock reached a high of ₹37.33 and a low of ₹36.39 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,513.35 crore, Trident's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,951,309 shares for the day.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Trident has decreased by -0.38%, currently trading at ₹36.64. Over the past year, Trident's shares have dropped by -0.57%, also at ₹36.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,584.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.16%
|3 Months
|1.96%
|6 Months
|-6.6%
|YTD
|1.35%
|1 Year
|-0.57%
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.32
|Support 1
|36.39
|Resistance 2
|37.79
|Support 2
|35.93
|Resistance 3
|38.25
|Support 3
|35.46
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 0.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28058 k
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1951 k.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.33 & ₹36.39 yesterday to end at ₹36.78. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.