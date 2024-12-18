Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn Today

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at ₹37.28 and closed lower at ₹36.78, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹37.28 and a low of ₹35.81 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹18,125.87 crore, Trident’s performance is noted against its 52-week high of ₹52.85 and low of ₹31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,045,754 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Live Updates: Trident share price live: Today's Price range
Trident Live Updates: Trident stock experienced a day's low of ₹35.01 and reached a high of ₹35.94. This indicates a fluctuation within a range of ₹0.93, reflecting the stock's volatility and trading activity for the day. Investors should monitor these price points for potential trading opportunities.
Trident Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 48.50% higher than yesterday
Trident Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Trident's trading volume has increased by 48.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹35.07, reflecting a decrease of 2.85%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Trident Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident Live Updates: Trident reached a high of 35.39 and a low of 35.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 35.29 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 35.17 and 35.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.34
|Support 1
|35.1
|Resistance 2
|35.49
|Support 2
|35.01
|Resistance 3
|35.58
|Support 3
|34.86
Trident Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|37.00
|10 Days
|35.68
|20 Days
|33.92
|50 Days
|34.06
|100 Days
|35.64
|300 Days
|37.35
Trident Live Updates: Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends
Trident Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹35.17, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹36.1
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of ₹35.63 & second support of ₹35.23 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹34.44. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹34.44 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 51.01% higher than yesterday
Trident Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Trident's trading volume has increased by 51.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹35.26, reflecting a decrease of 2.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident reached a high of 35.52 and a low of 35.29 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 35.26 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 35.12 and 34.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.52
|Support 1
|35.29
|Resistance 2
|35.63
|Support 2
|35.17
|Resistance 3
|35.75
|Support 3
|35.06
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹35.38, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹36.1
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of ₹35.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹35.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹35.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident's share price declined by 2.22% today, bringing it down to ₹35.3, while its competitors show mixed results. Some peers, like Arvind and Garware Technical Fibres, are experiencing a drop, whereas others, such as K P R Mill and Ls Industries, are gaining ground. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both decreased, with losses of 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|1091.1
|17.7
|1.65
|1121.0
|700.05
|37295.33
|Trident
|35.3
|-0.8
|-2.22
|52.85
|31.06
|17988.72
|Arvind
|441.0
|-7.2
|-1.61
|449.45
|229.75
|11532.04
|Garware Technical Fibres
|4723.15
|-37.35
|-0.78
|4925.8
|3116.1
|9624.92
|Ls Industries
|118.25
|5.63
|5.0
|267.5
|22.5
|10037.28
Trident Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Trident Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 4.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 40.40% higher than yesterday
Trident Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Trident's trading volume has increased by 40.40% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹35.48, reflecting a decrease of 1.72%. Volume traded is a critical metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Trident Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Trident Live Updates: Trident touched a high of 35.69 & a low of 35.33 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.62
|Support 1
|35.26
|Resistance 2
|35.84
|Support 2
|35.12
|Resistance 3
|35.98
|Support 3
|34.9
Trident Live Updates:
TRIDENT
TRIDENT
Trident Live Updates: Stock Peers
Trident Live Updates: Trident's share price decreased by 1.8% today, bringing it down to ₹35.45, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Arvind and Garware Technical Fibres are seeing declines, whereas K P R Mill and Ls Industries are rising. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted slightly, showing changes of 0.01% and -0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|K P R Mill
|1092.0
|18.6
|1.73
|1121.0
|700.05
|37326.09
|Trident
|35.45
|-0.65
|-1.8
|52.85
|31.06
|18065.16
|Arvind
|441.3
|-6.9
|-1.54
|449.45
|229.75
|11539.88
|Garware Technical Fibres
|4714.1
|-46.4
|-0.97
|4925.8
|3116.1
|9606.47
|Ls Industries
|118.25
|5.63
|5.0
|267.5
|22.5
|10037.28
Trident Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹35.48, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹36.1
Trident Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of ₹35.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹35.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹35.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident's share price has decreased by 1.69%, currently trading at ₹35.49. Over the past year, Trident's shares have experienced a decline of 3.43%, also settling at ₹35.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.1%
|3 Months
|1.67%
|6 Months
|-7.71%
|YTD
|-0.77%
|1 Year
|-3.43%
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.82
|Support 1
|35.63
|Resistance 2
|37.61
|Support 2
|35.23
|Resistance 3
|38.01
|Support 3
|34.44
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 2.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28409 k
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1045 k.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹37.28 & ₹35.81 yesterday to end at ₹36.1. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.