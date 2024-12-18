Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:07 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.58 %. The stock closed at 36.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.17 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident opened at 37.28 and closed lower at 36.78, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 37.28 and a low of 35.81 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 18,125.87 crore, Trident’s performance is noted against its 52-week high of 52.85 and low of 31.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,045,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST Trident Live Updates: Trident share price live: Today's Price range

Trident Live Updates: Trident stock experienced a day's low of 35.01 and reached a high of 35.94. This indicates a fluctuation within a range of 0.93, reflecting the stock's volatility and trading activity for the day. Investors should monitor these price points for potential trading opportunities.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51 PM IST Trident Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 48.50% higher than yesterday

Trident Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Trident's trading volume has increased by 48.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 35.07, reflecting a decrease of 2.85%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:35 PM IST Trident Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Live Updates: Trident reached a high of 35.39 and a low of 35.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 35.29 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 35.17 and 35.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.34Support 135.1
Resistance 235.49Support 235.01
Resistance 335.58Support 334.86
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Trident Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days37.00
10 Days35.68
20 Days33.92
50 Days34.06
100 Days35.64
300 Days37.35
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Trident Live Updates: Trident Short Term and Long Term Trends

Trident Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Trident share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:15 PM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹35.17, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹36.1

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of 35.63 & second support of 35.23 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 34.44. If the stock price breaks the final support of 34.44 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 51.01% higher than yesterday

Trident Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Trident's trading volume has increased by 51.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 35.26, reflecting a decrease of 2.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:56 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident reached a high of 35.52 and a low of 35.29 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 35.26 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 35.12 and 34.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.52Support 135.29
Resistance 235.63Support 235.17
Resistance 335.75Support 335.06
18 Dec 2024, 11:27 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹35.38, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹36.1

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of 35.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 35.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 35.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident's share price declined by 2.22% today, bringing it down to 35.3, while its competitors show mixed results. Some peers, like Arvind and Garware Technical Fibres, are experiencing a drop, whereas others, such as K P R Mill and Ls Industries, are gaining ground. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both decreased, with losses of 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill1091.117.71.651121.0700.0537295.33
Trident35.3-0.8-2.2252.8531.0617988.72
Arvind441.0-7.2-1.61449.45229.7511532.04
Garware Technical Fibres4723.15-37.35-0.784925.83116.19624.92
Ls Industries118.255.635.0267.522.510037.28
18 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM IST Trident Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 4.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:45 AM IST Trident Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 40.40% higher than yesterday

Trident Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Trident's trading volume has increased by 40.40% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 35.48, reflecting a decrease of 1.72%. Volume traded is a critical metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Trident Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Trident Live Updates: Trident touched a high of 35.69 & a low of 35.33 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.62Support 135.26
Resistance 235.84Support 235.12
Resistance 335.98Support 334.9
18 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST Trident Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST Trident Live Updates: Stock Peers

Trident Live Updates: Trident's share price decreased by 1.8% today, bringing it down to 35.45, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Arvind and Garware Technical Fibres are seeing declines, whereas K P R Mill and Ls Industries are rising. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted slightly, showing changes of 0.01% and -0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
K P R Mill1092.018.61.731121.0700.0537326.09
Trident35.45-0.65-1.852.8531.0618065.16
Arvind441.3-6.9-1.54449.45229.7511539.88
Garware Technical Fibres4714.1-46.4-0.974925.83116.19606.47
Ls Industries118.255.635.0267.522.510037.28
18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Trident Live Updates: Trident trading at ₹35.48, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹36.1

Trident Live Updates: The current market price of Trident has broken the first support of 35.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 35.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 35.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident's share price has decreased by 1.69%, currently trading at 35.49. Over the past year, Trident's shares have experienced a decline of 3.43%, also settling at 35.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.1%
3 Months1.67%
6 Months-7.71%
YTD-0.77%
1 Year-3.43%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 136.82Support 135.63
Resistance 237.61Support 235.23
Resistance 338.01Support 334.44
18 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 2.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28409 k

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1045 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 37.28 & 35.81 yesterday to end at 36.1. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

