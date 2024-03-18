Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Trident stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 37.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.7 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹38.34 and closed at ₹38.19 with a high of ₹39.05 and a low of ₹37.09 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,206.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,918,290 shares traded.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:49 AM IST
Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.7, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹37.69
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.7, with a minimal increase of 0.03% and a net change of 0.01.
18 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST
Trident share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-6.91%
3 Months
0.4%
6 Months
-3.21%
YTD
3.99%
1 Year
32.22%
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:51 AM IST
Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.69, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹38.19
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.69, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:00:55 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹38.19 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,918,290 and the closing price was ₹38.19.
