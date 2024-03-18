Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 37.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.7 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 38.34 and closed at 38.19 with a high of 39.05 and a low of 37.09 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 19,206.66 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85 and the low was 25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,918,290 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.7, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹37.69

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.7, with a minimal increase of 0.03% and a net change of 0.01.

18 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.91%
3 Months0.4%
6 Months-3.21%
YTD3.99%
1 Year32.22%
18 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹37.69, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹38.19

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.69, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹38.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,918,290 and the closing price was 38.19.

