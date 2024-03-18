Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹38.34 and closed at ₹38.19 with a high of ₹39.05 and a low of ₹37.09 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,206.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,918,290 shares traded.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.7, with a minimal increase of 0.03% and a net change of 0.01.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.91%
|3 Months
|0.4%
|6 Months
|-3.21%
|YTD
|3.99%
|1 Year
|32.22%
On the last day of trading for Trident on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,918,290 and the closing price was ₹38.19.
