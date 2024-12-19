Trident Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident's stock opened at ₹35.94 and closed slightly higher at ₹36.10. The stock reached a high of ₹35.94 and a low of ₹35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,683.04 crore, Trident's performance reflects a stable trading environment. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹52.85 and a low of ₹31.06, with a trading volume of 1,842,113 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.64
|Support 1
|34.83
|Resistance 2
|36.14
|Support 2
|34.52
|Resistance 3
|36.45
|Support 3
|34.02
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹37.0, 5.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹37.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1842 k.
Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.94 & ₹35 yesterday to end at ₹35.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend