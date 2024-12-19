Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : Trident stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 36.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.13 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates

Trident Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Trident's stock opened at 35.94 and closed slightly higher at 36.10. The stock reached a high of 35.94 and a low of 35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 17,683.04 crore, Trident's performance reflects a stable trading environment. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 52.85 and a low of 31.06, with a trading volume of 1,842,113 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Trident on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 135.64Support 134.83
Resistance 236.14Support 234.52
Resistance 336.45Support 334.02
19 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 37.0, 5.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 37.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28865 k

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1842 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident Share Price Live Updates: Trident closed at ₹36.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Trident Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 35.94 & 35 yesterday to end at 35.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

