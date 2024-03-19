Trident Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at ₹37.71 and closed at ₹37.69 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹38.33 and the low was ₹37.03. The market capitalization stood at ₹19120.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.85 and the 52-week low was ₹25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1182418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.69 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Trident had a BSE volume of 1,182,418 shares with a closing price of ₹37.69.