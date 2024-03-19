Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Trident stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 37.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.52 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock opened at 37.71 and closed at 37.69 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 38.33 and the low was 37.03. The market capitalization stood at 19120.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 52.85 and the 52-week low was 25.1. The BSE volume for Trident was 1182418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Trident had a BSE volume of 1,182,418 shares with a closing price of 37.69.

