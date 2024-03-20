Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Trident stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 37.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.73 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open and close price of ₹37.52 with a high of ₹38.1 and a low of ₹36.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹18717.45 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹52.85 and ₹25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2015410 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00:11 AM IST
Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.52 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Trident had a BSE volume of 2015410 shares with a closing price of ₹37.52.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!