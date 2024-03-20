Hello User
Trident Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 37.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.73 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day had an open and close price of 37.52 with a high of 38.1 and a low of 36.6. The market capitalization stands at 18717.45 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 52.85 and 25.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2015410 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹37.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Trident had a BSE volume of 2015410 shares with a closing price of 37.52.

