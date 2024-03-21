Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Trident stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 36.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.31 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹36.74 and closed at ₹36.73 with a high of ₹37.34 and a low of ₹36. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,528.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,075,604 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.