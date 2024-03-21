Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at ₹36.74 and closed at ₹36.73 with a high of ₹37.34 and a low of ₹36. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,528.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹52.85 and the low was ₹25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,075,604 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trident stock is currently priced at ₹37.31, with a percent change of 2.61 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|0.41%
|6 Months
|-4.72%
|YTD
|0.14%
|1 Year
|33.89%
Trident stock is currently trading at ₹36.36, with a decrease of -1.01% in percentage change and a net change of -0.37.
On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,075,604 and the closing price was ₹36.73.
