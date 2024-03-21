Hello User
Trident share price Today Live Updates : Trident Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Trident stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 36.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.31 per share. Investors should monitor Trident stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Trident Stock Price Today

Trident Share Price Today : Trident's stock on the last day opened at 36.74 and closed at 36.73 with a high of 37.34 and a low of 36. The market capitalization stood at 18,528.89 crore. The 52-week high was 52.85 and the low was 25.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,075,604 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Trident Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Trident share price update :Trident trading at ₹37.31, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹36.36

Trident stock is currently priced at 37.31, with a percent change of 2.61 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trident share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months0.41%
6 Months-4.72%
YTD0.14%
1 Year33.89%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Trident share price Today :Trident trading at ₹36.36, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹36.73

Trident stock is currently trading at 36.36, with a decrease of -1.01% in percentage change and a net change of -0.37.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Trident share price Live :Trident closed at ₹36.73 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Trident on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,075,604 and the closing price was 36.73.

